Keep Your Kids Safe on Halloween

Halloween is less than three weeks away, which means kids have been thinking about it since, oh, as soon as last year's candy haul ran out?
Fun costumes combined with days and days of sugar highs are about as good as it gets for the young ones. But amid that excitement comes a sobering reality: Halloween is the most dangerous day of the year for child pedestrians.
Tragic Statistics
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a study released just this year in a pediatric science journal, four child pedestrians are killed by cars on Halloween, compared to the daily average of one. Children between 4 and 8 years old are 10 times more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident on Halloween. This is likely due to several factors:
- It is getting darker earlier in the evening by Halloween
- There are many more young children out at dusk and in the dark than on a normal night
- Halloween is an exciting night for children, and they are more likely to dart into the street
- Halloween is also an exciting night for adults to attend their own costume parties, and some choose to drive drunk
Of course, few people want to see Trick-or-Treating done away with. We just want to make sure that kids can enjoy one of the most fun nights of the year safely. That means there are steps that both drivers and parents can take to make sure all the little ghosts and goblins get home safely.
For Parents
If you have children, keep the following tips in mind:
- Make sure that small children are accompanied by an adult while trick-or-treating
- Don't get distracted by your phone while you are supervising trick-or-treaters
- Speak to your children about the importance of looking both ways before crossing the street, following traffic signals, and using crosswalks
- Attach reflective tape or stickers to costumes, or give children glow sticks to carry
For Drivers
If you do need to be out of the house on Halloween, you need to be extra careful. That means you need to follow these suggestions:
- Do not drink and drive under any circumstances
- Pay extra attention for children and drive slower, even when pulling into driveways and alleys
- Do not look at your phone while driving
We hope you and your children all have a safe and happy Halloween!
