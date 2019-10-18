Keep Your Kids Safe on Halloween

Halloween is less than three weeks away, which means kids have been thinking about it since, oh, as soon as last year's candy haul ran out?

Fun costumes combined with days and days of sugar highs are about as good as it gets for the young ones. But amid that excitement comes a sobering reality: Halloween is the most dangerous day of the year for child pedestrians.

Tragic Statistics

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a study released just this year in a pediatric science journal, four child pedestrians are killed by cars on Halloween, compared to the daily average of one. Children between 4 and 8 years old are 10 times more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident on Halloween. This is likely due to several factors:

It is getting darker earlier in the evening by Halloween

There are many more young children out at dusk and in the dark than on a normal night

Halloween is an exciting night for children, and they are more likely to dart into the street

Halloween is also an exciting night for adults to attend their own costume parties, and some choose to drive drunk

Of course, few people want to see Trick-or-Treating done away with. We just want to make sure that kids can enjoy one of the most fun nights of the year safely. That means there are steps that both drivers and parents can take to make sure all the little ghosts and goblins get home safely.

For Parents

If you have children, keep the following tips in mind:

Make sure that small children are accompanied by an adult while trick-or-treating

Don't get distracted by your phone while you are supervising trick-or-treaters

Speak to your children about the importance of looking both ways before crossing the street, following traffic signals, and using crosswalks

Attach reflective tape or stickers to costumes, or give children glow sticks to carry

For Drivers

If you do need to be out of the house on Halloween, you need to be extra careful. That means you need to follow these suggestions:

Do not drink and drive under any circumstances

Pay extra attention for children and drive slower, even when pulling into driveways and alleys

Do not look at your phone while driving

We hope you and your children all have a safe and happy Halloween!