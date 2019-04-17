What Are the Odds of a Conviction?

You're going to trial, and you just want to know the odds. With all else being even, what does the conviction rate look like? What are the odds that you're going to be found guilty?
Before delving into the statistics, take a moment to remember that every case is different. This isn't a roll of the dice. The stark odds of a conviction take into account defendants with plenty of evidence to support them and those who have no evidence and are just hoping for a miracle. Looking at the numbers doesn't tell you how likely you are to go to jail because your case is its own case.
That said, here are some key statistics from the Bureau of Justice.
68 Percent
To find a rate, cases were tracked over a year. They were all felony cases. Out of them, a total of 68 percent ended with convictions. It is worth noting, though, that 11 percent of the cases did not conclude before the tracking period had come to an end. That means only 89 percent of the cases could be considered, and it is that total from which the 68 percent conviction rate is derived.
59 Percent
Another interesting point is that only 59 percent of those who were convicted did get felony charges. The rest, though they were convicted, only wound up with misdemeanors.
Cars, Murder, Burglary and Drugs
Wondering which cases had the highest rates? They started with a 74 percent conviction rate for those accused of motor vehicle theft, then continued to driving-related offenses, which had a 73 percent conviction rate. After that came those charged with murder, clocking in at 70 percent, and then a 69 percent conviction rate for those with burglary charges. Finally, those accused of drug trafficking had a rate of 67 percent. On the opposite side of the spectrum, people who had been charged with assault tended not to be convicted, with a rate set at merely 45 percent. That was the lowest in the study.
Criminal Defense
Again, strict odds don't tell the whole story, but they do help to show how important it is to know your legal defense options, no matter what charges you face.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans