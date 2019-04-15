Can You Run from the Police?

You haven't done anything wrong, but you're still wary of an encounter with the police. You see an officer walking through your neighborhood while you're on the way to a friend's house. You decide that you're going to run the rest of the way, putting distance between the two of you and avoiding a meeting. If you run, can the police arrest you?
Though this seems straightforward in many regards, it's actually pretty complex. Some legal experts have even noted that there's a bit of a double standard often used by the courts. As such, there are two key points to consider.
Running Is Legal
First and foremost, it's not illegal to get away from an officer of the law. After all, you're allowed to walk away. If the police don't think you've done anything wrong and have no reasonable cause to detain you, they can't legally force you to do anything. It doesn't matter if they want to talk to you or not. You can just walk away. Due to the same justification, you can run away. Your speed doesn't change the legality of the situation.
Police May Claim Running Gives Them Cause
The problem you encounter is this: Police may see you running, decide that itself is suspicious, and then say that the fact that you fled at the mere sight of an officer actually gave them reasonable cause to pursue and arrest you.
As much as this seems like a double standard, courts have backed police up in some cases, especially when the setting itself plays into their suspicion. For instance, maybe the street you're walking down is infamous for drug deals. You didn't make one, but police expect these deals to be happening all the time. Since you ran on that street, they may claim it was suspicious because it made it look like you were on the way to or from a drug deal and didn't want to get caught.
Your Defense
As you can see, these are complex situations, but the key is to remember your legal rights. It's illegal for officers to arrest and detain you for no reason at all. After a questionable arrest is made, you must know what legal defense options you have.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans