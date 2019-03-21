Really Need to Buckle up in the Back Seat?

Most Americans grew up knowing the importance of "buckling up" when we get behind the wheel. However, many Americans still don't use a seat belt when they're riding in the back seat of a vehicle. In fact, in a recent survey conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 28 percent of respondents admitted they don't always buckle up when they're a back seat passenger.
Why Don't More Back Seat Passengers Use Seat Belts?
Most of the 28 percent in that IIHS survey cited their belief that they're safer in the back than the front. After all, young children are required to ride in the back seat. However, children are required to be in special seats.
Another reason many rear passengers don't buckle up is that nothing happens to remind them if they don't. Since the 1970s, cars have had seat belt alarms for those in front. However, they're not mandatory in the back seat, and only about 7 percent of 2018 vehicles have them.
Further, only 18 states have laws requiring seat belt use by back seat passengers Meanwhile, in 34 states and Washington, D.C., drivers can be cited for not using front seat belts.
Why Is the Back Seat So Dangerous?
For adults, the back seat can be more dangerous if the vehicle is involved in a crash. Relatively few vehicles have airbags in the back. Further, front seat belts are more likely to have advanced features.
According to the IIHS, unrestrained back seat passengers have an eight times greater chance of injury or death than their front seat companions. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 966 unrestrained back seat passengers died in 2015 following crashes.
The NHTSA data doesn't include passengers injured or killed while riding in the rear of a rideshare vehicle like Uber or Lyft, cabs or other hired vehicles. Veteran newsman Bob Simon was killed in 2015 while riding unbelted in a hired car. Famed Nobel Prize winner John Nash and his wife, whose lives were portrayed in the movie A Beautiful Mind weren't wearing seat belts when their cab crashed the same year, killing them.
Taking Responsibility as a Driver or Passenger
Drivers should ensure that everyone in the vehicle is properly buckled in before they move. As a back seat passenger, you should make sure that the driver doesn't take off until you're securely fastened in. These precautions can greatly minimize injuries in a crash or sudden stop. Nonetheless, if you're injured due to the actions or negligence of someone else, a car accident attorney can provide information on your legal options.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans