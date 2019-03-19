Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act & Divorce

Many parents aren't familiar with the federal law called the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) until it impacts them. FERPA requires schools and educational agencies that receive funding from the Department of Education (DOE) to allow parents to see their children's records. This applies to public schools. However, parochial and other private schools are generally exempt from FERPA because they usually don't receive any federal funding.
What Records Are Covered Under FERPA?
The law applies to both custodial and non-custodial parents. FERPA designates that parents have the right to review education records that pertain directly to their child. This usually doesn't include notices of parent-teacher meetings, school calendars or information about extra-curricular activities. These education records must be provided within 45 days of a parent's request for them.
Under FERPA, parents have other rights regarding these records. For example, they can ask to have them changed or updated. Further, their consent may be required before a school or agency can disclose identifying information about a child to someone else.
When FERPA May Not Apply
There are situations in which a parent may be prohibited by state and/or federal law from seeing their children's school records. For example, if there's a court order forbidding a parent from seeing a child's records, schools and agencies cannot legally allow it. When parents are prohibited from directing or providing any sort of daily care for a child, they may be forbidden under state law from accessing their education records.
Even if your co-parent has sole physical and legal custody of your children, you may still be able to stay informed about how they are doing in school, including what grades they're getting, which classes they're taking and any disciplinary actions have been taken against them. If you're having difficulty getting access to these records, you should consult your family law attorney. He or she knows the laws of your state and will be able to help you file a complaint with the DOE or take other steps to seek information about your children that state and federal law entitles you to have.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans