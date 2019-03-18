5 Key Facts About Spinal Cord Injuries

Spinal cord injuries are among the most serious injuries you can suffer, no matter how they occur. You could get hurt falling from a ladder at work, slipping and falling on an icy sidewalk, getting involved in a car accident or playing sports. No matter how it happens, that injury may change your life forever.
Key Facts
With that in mind, here are a few important facts that can really help you understand the risk.
- Trauma causes most spinal cord injuries, though they can be caused by things like disease or birth disorders.
- You may suffer a complete spinal cord injury or an incomplete injury. If the injury is incomplete, you still have some level of motor function, even though your abilities may be decreased and you could be in pain. If the injury is complete, that means that you have lost all abilities at a lower level than the place where the injury occurred.
- Those most at risk, statistically speaking, are young men. Race appears to factor in as well, as reports show that these injuries are more common in white men.
- Even if you have a serious injury, that does not mean you cannot stay involved with society. The key, in many cases, is to look into assistive devices and aggressive rehabilitation options.
- Two of the biggest factors that determine how well you will recover, or if it is possible at all, are early immobilization of the injury and fast treatment. Time really is of the essence.
A Lasting Impact
It is important to note that full healing is not always possible. Spinal cord injuries can last for life, even with treatment and rehabilitation. Damage to nerves may never be repaired.
This means that an injury that takes half a second to happen can change the rest of your life. You need to know all of the legal options you may have to seek financial compensation.
