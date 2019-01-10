Are Older Drivers a Greater Hazard on the Road?

The good news for Americans is that we're living longer, more active lives. The bad news is that older people make up an increasingly large percentage of licensed drivers. Sometimes their desire to maintain the independence that their driver's license provides makes them oblivious to mental and physical limitations that can impact their safety and that of fellow drivers.
Older drivers (those in their 70s and 80s) have a higher risk of dying because of a car crash than drivers who are middle-aged. The American Medical Association contends that this is not only because they're more likely to be involved in a crash, but because their advanced age makes them more vulnerable to succumbing to their injuries.
Increased Training and Testing for Seniors
Organizations like AARP and the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety have programs for senior drivers who help them work on the skills they need to stay safe on the road. State laws vary regarding how often senior drivers have to be re-tested in order to keep their driver's licenses and at what age more stringent testing begins.
Obviously, everyone ages differently. However, three significant functions that are necessary for driving decline with age.
Cognition
Cognitive skills include visual processing, memory and attention. Cognitive skills can be impaired by a number of drugs that are commonly taken by older people. Certain medical conditions, including dementia (even in its early stages), can also impact cognitive skills.
Motor Abilities
These include flexibility and muscle strength. A weakening of motor functions, such as people experience who have arthritis, can impact a person's ability to quickly hit the brakes or make other moves that are necessary to avoid a crash.
Vision
Of course, visual acuity often declines with age. Corrective lenses can improve that. However, people sometimes lose their peripheral vision as they get older. They may also take longer to adjust to light level changes, such as a sudden glare.
If you are involved in a crash that was caused by an older driver, you have the right to seek compensation for expenses like medical treatment, car repairs and other losses and damages. An experienced car accident attorney can provide advice and guidance.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans