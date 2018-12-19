Who is Liable When Your Child Gets Hurt on a Field Trip?

Your daughter goes on a field trip to a petting zoo. They hand out small buckets of food for the kids to give to the goats. While she's feeding them, one of the goats bites her hand.
Or, perhaps your son goes on a field trip to an amusement park. The Ferris Wheel malfunctions and he's thrown from the ride. He breaks an arm and you meet him at the hospital.
Field trips can be fun and educational, but they can also be dangerous. Who is liable in a situation like this? Remember that multiple parties could be liable.
A Safe Environment
First and foremost, the company -- a petting zoo or an amusement park, in the examples above -- may be liable if they did not provide a safe environment. Maybe the Ferris Wheel hadn't been cleaned and maintained all year. Perhaps there were red flags warning that it was about to break, but they kept using it to keep profits rolling in. Guests have a right to safety and the company could be liable if it is negligent in that duty.
A Waiver
It is worth noting that children and parents may have signed a waiver. This basically means the company isn't liable for injuries that occur in the natural course of using the space. In some cases, though, these can't be enforced. If the company was clearly negligent and/or reckless, the waiver may not matter because you signed the waiver believing they'd do a better job at providing a safe space.
Supervision
Finally, the school could also bear some of the responsibility for the injury. Adults were supposed to watch the kids and keep them safe. If it turns out that none of the teachers were paying any attention to the child or even did something negligent to increase the danger, that could play into the case.
Fighting for Compensation
When a child gets injured, it's very important for the parents to know all of their legal options.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans