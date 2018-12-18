How to Be a Successful Co-Parent

The term "co-parenting" may be something you've never heard -- until you divorce. Then you'll likely hear it a lot. That's what you and your spouse will be to your kids -- co-parents. Whether one of you has primary custody or you share custody equally, you'll be parenting in separate homes.
However, it's essential that your kids can still count on you to be there for them, no matter how you feel about each other. As one post-divorce expert notes, "It's a very small minority of divorced parents that can truly do collaborative co-parenting, where they work together and get along completely for the sake of the children."
The Importance of the Parenting Plan
Successful co-parenting starts with a detailed parenting plan worked out during your divorce. The more specific it is, the less chance there is for confusion and conflict later on. Your family law attorney will help you draft such a plan.
The parenting plan drafting process is the time to discuss big issues, like which schools your kids will attend, how medical issues will be addressed and what religious holidays they'll celebrate. You'll need to work out many of the smaller things as you go along. How well you do that is key to raising happy, well-adjusted kids.
Keys to Successful Co-Parenting
Consistency is important. However, you likely won't have exactly the same rules at both homes. That's okay as long as you're consistent with your own rules. Perhaps you don't want your kids eating fast food, but your ex occasionally brings home Happy Meals. Explain to the kids that you and their other parent have different views, but don't berate your co-parent in front of the kids.
Don't subject your kids to negativity about their other parent. No matter how you feel about your ex's life or parenting, don't express your concerns to your children. Further, don't ask or your kids to rat out their other parent or carry messages between you. Deal with your ex away from the kids.
When your kids are with their other parent, respect their time together. It's fine to arrange a time (agreed to by your co-parent) when you'll Skype, call or text the kids. However, don't constantly check in on them. Further, let them feel free to share photos and stories of what they did with their other parent without making them feel guilty about enjoying themselves.
Co-parenting means putting your kids' well-being above your own feelings, no matter how difficult that is. Of course, if you have valid concerns about what goes on when your kids are with your ex and you can't resolve them, talk with your family law attorney.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans