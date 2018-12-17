People Know Distracted Driving is Dangerous, They Just Don’t Care

Distracted driving takes lives. A teen on a cellphone blows through a stop sign and hits another car. A businesswoman sending a text turns without checking her mirrors and hits a cyclist. A football coach checks his email while pulling into practice and hits a player walking through the parking lot.
As these incidents continue to happen, it's easy to think that people must not know the risks. Surely, no one would text and drive if they knew another person would be killed. However, studies have shown that people do know the dangers. They just don't care enough to stop.
Unacceptable Behavior
For example, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety carried out a study, and it found that more than 90 percent of drivers said it was “unacceptable” for people to send e-mail messages or texts behind the wheel. They didn't just say it was risky behavior or not the best decision. They said it was unacceptable.
That sounds positive, but the study also asked people if they had texted or sent an email while behind the wheel in the last 30 days. Stunningly, 35 percent of them said they had. These were the same people who just blamed others for the same indiscretion, yet they did it anyway.
Talking and Driving
Similar results were found when people were asked about talking on their smartphones while they were driving. A full 88 percent said it was a "threat to safety." At the same time, about 66 percent of them said they'd done it. Most people thought it was risky and potentially deadly behavior, but most went on and did it all the same.
A Dangerous Outlook
This study is so concerning because a lot of time has been spent raising awareness and educating drivers about the dangers. This study shows that the time may be wasted, because drivers can fully know the dangers and completely ignore them at once. This can lead to accidents and injuries, with injured parties in desperate need of financial compensation.
Facebook Fans