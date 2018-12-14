Can Facebook Photos Be Used in Court if Stolen from Internet?

Social media evidence is often permissable in court. This could mean pictures of you that somehow tie into your alleged guilt. But what if you never wanted the photo to be taken, you never gave permission for it to be taken and you never wanted it to go online? Then can it still be used?
Typically, it can if you were in a public place and had no reason to expect any additional privacy.
Drunk Driving
For instance, maybe you were out with your friends and, on the way home, you got pulled over. The officers said your car smelled like alcohol. They also said you failed a field sobriety test. You refused a breath test and they arrested you.
You deny that you were drunk. You claim you never had a single drink and you weren't even at a bar. You were just at a local restaurant getting a late dinner.
Then the prosecution brings up a picture they found on Facebook. It was taken by an acquaintance you didn't even know was at the bar, but you were tagged. In the photo, you clearly have two empty beer bottles in front of you and you're actively taking a shot in the photo. You have another one in your hand.
You didn't know the picture existed until that moment. You forgot to check your notifications and you didn't know anyone was snapping photos in the bar. You can't claim that it was an invasion of your privacy, though, because you don't have a right to privacy in a public place. Plus, the person who took it wasn't a police officer trying to get evidence. It was just another civilian taking a picture of his or her night, lawfully, and you happened to be in the background.
Know Your Rights
It may seem unfair, but it's the world we live in with cellphones everywhere, people taking endless strings of photographs of daily events and most people on social media. This is why it's very important to know your legal rights if you're accused of a crime. You must know exactly where you stand and what legal options are open to you.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans