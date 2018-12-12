Impaired vs. Unimpaired Marijuana-Using Drivers

Even with recreational marijuana becoming legal on Jan. 1, 2018, in California, law enforcement agencies are still struggling with how to find a way to determine when drivers are impaired by cannabis and should be arrested. So far, no reliable marijuana breathalyzer-type test, like those used to measure blood alcohol level, has been developed.
Marijuana Affects Users Differently
Blood tests can measure how much marijuana is in a person's bloodstream. However, traces of the drug don't dissipate as quickly as alcohol does. Further, a driver could have cannabis in his or her bloodstream, even from recent use, and not be impaired.
As one of the directors of the University of San Diego's (UCSD) Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research notes, marijuana impacts people in very different ways. Further, he says, "There are indications that the more experienced you are, the more tolerance you develop." With many regular pot users, "their body is adjusted to it, they know what to expect."
Finding New Ways to Measure Impairment
California law enforcement officers are concerned that people are going to try marijuana for the first time now that it's legal without any idea of how it will affect them. They fear the tragic results that could ensue. Their fears aren't unwarranted. Over a third of drug-related driver fatalities in 2015 involved marijuana.
Researchers at UCSD are working on ways to help police determine whether a person has ingested too much marijuana to legally be behind the wheel. Currently, officers are trained to recognize signs of impairment. However, as one California Highway officer acknowledges, this is "very much is a judgment call."
In an effort to help officers get more empirical evidence of whether a driver is actually high, the UCSD researchers are putting test subjects in a simulated driving environment. All of them smoke a "joint" first, but, in some cases, that joint contains real marijuana and in others it doesn't.
The simulator requires "drivers" to determine things like what to do at an off ramp. Interestingly, police told researchers "that's one of the areas that are most difficult for impaired drivers to handle," according to the center's co-director.
Tests subjects are also asked to perform tests that measure their memory and ability to multi-task. Researchers are looking at potentially developing a tablet test that officers can use on the scene at traffic stops.
Regardless of the laws regarding marijuana use in your state, it's never legal to drive impaired. As noted, however, determining impairment when it comes to marijuana can be a highly subjective call by an officer and difficult to prove in court. That's why those facing marijuana-delated DUI charges should seek the guidance of a criminal defense attorney.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans