Dietary Tips That Help a Head Injury Heal

After a head injury, you're dedicated to doing everything you can to help it heal. You go to all of your appointments, you actually do what your therapist tells you to do at home and you enlist the help of friends and family when needed. You're going to get through this.

One other thing you should consider is what you eat. A brain injury needs the proper nutrients to heal effectively. Below are a few dietary tips that may help you.

Have High-Energy Snacks

Serious healing burns a lot of energy. You may need a boost, and having a healthy option that is high in energy makes a huge difference. Foods to consider include trail mix, nuts, apples, hard-boiled eggs and cheese. Some people even carry energy bars as snacks.

Eat Small, Frequent Meals

Don't just eat two or three huge meals all day. Spread your food out more with small meals that you eat more frequently. A good rule of thumb is to have something to eat every three or four hours.

Use a Clock

Some brain injuries inhibit normal brain signals, such as hunger. You may never feel like eating even though your body desperately needs food to heal. Don't be afraid to use a clock and track the time between meals so that you know when to eat, even if you don't feel hungry.

Stick to a Healthy Diet

Not only does a healthy diet that is high in fruits and vegetables give your body what it needs to heal, but it helps to prevent weight gain and related health issues, which are often reported after a head injury.

