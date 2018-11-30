Symptoms of Internal Bleeding

Internal bleeding is a huge risk after a serious injury, especially because you can't see it. You may think you got through unscathed when you're actually badly hurt and you need immediate medical attention.
Unchecked, internal bleeding can lead to irreversible damage and even death. Below are a few critical symptoms to look out for.
- Dizziness. This is due to blood loss, as it's lost to your circulatory system even though it's contained within your body.
- Passing out. If the blood loss gets bad enough, you could lose consciousness.
- Numbness and severe weakness. Your body stops functioning at a high level as your condition grows worse.
- Localized issues, depending on the location of the bleeding. This could include vision problems, weakness or numbness on just one side, and the like.
- Apparent gastronomical issues, such as diarrhea, nausea and/or vomiting.
- Chest issues, such as sharp chest pain and shortness of breath.
- Dropping blood pressure. Even if you don't know your standard blood pressure, you can track the trend over time.
- Serious pain at the site. This could be abdominal pain, for instance, or a piercing headache.
Part of the problem with unchecked bleeding with head injuries is the pressure it can put on the brain itself. This is why you get those headaches, but that pressure can keep mounting until the brain tissue is damaged.
Seeking Treatment and Compensation
As you can see, injuries may not be instantly obvious, but they can still lead to high medical bills and many related costs. This is why it's important never to assume you're not hurt after an accident, be it a car accident, a workplace accident, or something else entirely. If someone else caused the accident, he or she may be liable for your injuries, both those that are obvious right away and those that you discover over time. Make sure you know what legal options you have.
