What Rights Does the Sixth Amendment Provide?

Those accused of crimes in the United States have many legal rights. It may feel like the whole system is stacked against them, but the reality is that the American justice system was built specifically to ensure that people had rights that could not be taken away, no matter the allegations they faced.
Many of these rights were granted by the Sixth Amendment. They include the following:
The Right to an Impartial Jury
Gone are the days when one person could make a decision that changed the accused person's life forever. The accused has a right to have his or her trial go before an impartial jury who will weigh the evidence and facts of the case. That jury should not have any bias based on age, gender, race, national origin, sexual orientation or anything else.
The Right to a Speedy Trial
The justice system isn't exactly known for its speed. There are many legal steps and a lot of red tape, and everything does take time. However, this right ensures that someone can't be imprisoned indefinitely. If this was not the case, he or she could be held without trial for as long as the potential sentence, negating that person's rights and circumventing the system.
The Right to a Trial in that State
Crimes must be tried in the state where they happened. This is important because state laws can vary significantly. For instance, some states still have the death penalty, while many others have outlawed it.
The Right to Be Informed of the Accusations
The defendant must know what he or she is accused of doing. If there are witnesses against that person, he or she also has a right to confront them. Nothing is hidden.
Your Rights
It's absolutely critical that anyone accused of a crime knows his or her rights in advance. This can help define that person's legal defense options.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans