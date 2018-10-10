4 Tips to Help Anyone Become a Better Driver

There are no perfect drivers. Everyone makes mistakes. Some are minor, like not coming to a complete stop at the stop sign on an empty road, while others are major, like blowing right through a red light in the city.
That said, some people are significantly better drivers than others. Below are a few simple tricks anyone can use to get better.
Don't Put Your Hands at 10 and 2
They probably told you to put your hands at 10 and 2 o'clock in Driver's Ed, but they were wrong. You're better off at 8 and 4. This helps you relax, prevents fatigue and gets your arms out of the way if the airbag goes off.
Don't Stop Learning
Driver's Ed doesn't have to be the last time you learn about driving. Anyone can sign up for a defensive driving class. It will teach you how to avoid common issues on the road and prepare for mistakes that other drivers make.
Don't Get Distracted
So many accidents happen when otherwise proficient drivers just get distracted. It could be the radio, the kids in the back seat or a cellphone. Identify distractions and remove as many as possible. For things you can't avoid, like your kids, plan in advance. For instance, give them snacks and a movie to watch before you back out of the driveway, not after you merge onto the interstate.
Don't Forget to Practice
Driving is just like any other skill. The more you practice, the better you're going to get. It especially helps to practice in situations that make you uncomfortable, such as driving at night or in a city you're unfamiliar with.
Bad Drivers
No matter how much you work on your own skill level, there are always going to be plenty of bad drivers who can cause car accidents. Be sure you know your legal rights if you're hit.
