Can You Have a Medical Marijuana Card and a Gun?

There's been considerable media attention given to California as marijuana for recreational purposes became legal on January 1, 2018. However, it's only recently become legal for medical purposes in some states, including Pennsylvania. Maryland, which has allowed medical marijuana for a while (with an approved medical professional's letter and a state-issued card), only recently opened its first dispensaries where people can go to obtain it.
With this increased legalization comes greater awareness of something that many people didn't know: It's illegal for a marijuana user to have a gun. That's because marijuana is prohibited under federal law, as is the ownership or purchase of guns by users of illegal drugs.
A Change in Enforcement of Federal Marijuana Laws
Under President Obama, the federal government largely let state laws regarding marijuana take precedence. However, the Department of Justice in the new administration has already taken steps to enforce the federal law that criminalizes it.
This may be one of the few issues that has brought marijuana legalization advocates and Second Amendment advocates together. As one Maryland state representative noted, people shouldn't have to choose between getting a legal remedy that helps their pain or other medical conditions and being able to protect yourself.
Gun Store Owners and Medical Marijuana Users Are Receiving Notifications
Gun store owners have been informed of the law by various state police agencies as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and instructed not to sell guns to people who acknowledge using marijuana. The question about having a medical marijuana card is beginning to appear on gun applications.
Pennsylvania State Police have also warned people getting their first medical marijuana cards: "It is unlawful under federal law for you to keep possession of any firearms which you owned or had in your possession prior to obtaining a medical marijuana card." Hawaii police notified residents with medical marijuana that they must surrender their firearms.
What Will the Future Bring?
The restriction on gun ownership was challenged in 2016 by a Nevada woman. A California federal appeals court ruled against her.
It remains to be seen when and if there are future challenges, as well as what steps will actually be taken to enforce the law -- particularly for people who already owned guns when they received their medical marijuana cards. In states like California and Colorado, a number of gun owners no doubt purchase marijuana legally. It is essential, however, to know the law and to seek experienced legal guidance if you or a loved one is facing criminal charges for violating it.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans