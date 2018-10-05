Can You Get Arrested for Joking in an Airport?

Never say the word "bomb" in an airport. While that's always been a good idea, it's common advice that really rings true in today's world of heightened security and terrorism concerns. You never want to mention anything about bombs or weapons, because officials may think you're making a threat.

Just Joking?

But what if you're clearly making a joke? Do they still have the power to arrest you? After all, you don't actually have a bomb, no matter what you said.

The presence of the bomb itself doesn't matter. You can absolutely get arrested for a joke. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has an incredible amount of power in an airport, and they do not take jokes lightly.

For instance, Trevor Davis, an NFL wide receiver who plays for the Green Bay Packers, was recently trying to get on a Hawaiian Airlines flight out of Los Angeles. The employee at the counter asked him and the young woman he was with a very standard question: Did they pack any explosives or weapons?

Davis, according to reports, then looked at the woman and asked her if she had packed their explosives. Authorities arrested him, took him out of the airport -- that trip to Hawaii was certainly not happening -- and put him in jail in Los Angeles. He wasn't just questioned by officials to see if he was joking. He was booked. He couldn't even get out until he paid $15,000 in bail.

Your Rights After an Arrest

You may consider what you did or said in an airport to be a simple joke. Maybe you were nervous and you were trying to lighten the mood. You were not actually threatening anyone. That does not mean you will not get arrested. If you do, make sure you understand all of your legal rights.