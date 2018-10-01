Tips for Preventing Fall & Winter Injuries

While there are those who just want to curl up by the fire and wait out the winter until spring comes, many people like to get outside and take advantage of winter activities like cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding, tubing, ice skating and much more.

All of these things do carry a certain level of risk. The tips below can help you avoid injuries and enjoy the winter.

Winter Tips

Use these tips every time you go outside:

Stretch and warm up. You're more likely to be hurt when your muscles are cold.

Know when you're too tired. You may be having the time of your life, but you need to stop if you become overtired from an activity you don't do all that often.

Know the area. Fall and winter activities may take you to lakes, mountains and ski hills that you don't frequent for most of the year. Take some time to get familiar with them and identify hazards.

Layer your clothing so it's easy to adjust it. You may be freezing when you first step outside and then start sweating when you're exercising.

Take breaks and pace yourself. Almost everything is harder on snow and ice. Slow down if need be.

Invest in proper clothing. Wearing your jogging shoes on ice, for instance, is just asking to slip and fall. Wear boots with proper grip for the conditions.

Fall on your buttocks or your side. Know when the fall is inevitable. It's often best to go with it and look for a safe place to fall, rather than fighting it and risking further injury.

The fall and winter season can be a lot of fun. Just make sure you know how to enjoy it properly.

Injuries and Compensation

