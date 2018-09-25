How to Preserve Your Credit Score During Divorce

One of the most crucial things that people going through a divorce need to focus on is having financial security when it's over and they begin their lives as newly-single people. This financial security includes having a good credit score.
There are a number of factors inherent in divorce that can negatively impact people's credit scores. Even if your spouse doesn't run up thousands of dollars on your joint credit cards or stop paying the home equity line of credit you both have, you could see your credit score drop.
Following are some key reasons why and ways to minimize the impact.
Income Loss
Going from two incomes to one can significantly impact people's lifestyles, even if they receive spousal and child support. That's why one of the first things you should do is develop a budget based on your new expenses and income and other money you have coming in. Otherwise, you risk late and missed payments, which can seriously harm your credit.
Uneven Division of Debt
You and your spouse won't just be dividing assets. You'll be dividing your debt. If you end up with more of the debt than you can handle, it can drive down your credit score. A key to having a fair distribution is full and honest disclosure by each party of assets and debt. Some spouses don't learn until they divorce just how much debt is in their name or how far behind their husband or wife may have gotten in paying it.
That's just one reason why checking your credit reports as you prepare to begin the divorce is crucial. You need to know what's in your name. Often, attorneys will provide clients with guidance to get their names off joint accounts as quickly as possible.
Confusion or Lack of Communication Over Financial Responsibilities
Most spouses continue to have shared financial responsibilities during their divorce for everything from the mortgage to utilities to school tuition and more. Be certain that you're both clear about who is paying what so that payments don't get missed.
Even with a divorce decree in place, people can sometimes be unclear on what they've agreed to pay for. For example, one spouse may agree to pay off a joint car loan as part of the divorce and then neglect to -- impacting both spouses' credit.
It's often wise to have a financial advisor on your divorce team to help avoid preventable situations like these -- particularly if you weren't the one handling the finances during the marriage. Your divorce attorney can recommend a divorce financial analyst or other financial professional in your area.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans