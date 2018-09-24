Some Surprising Distracted Driving Dangers for Teens

Teen drivers have a reputation for engaging in dangerous distracted driving. That reputation is not unfounded. A study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that distracted driving was behind 60 percent of car crashes involving teens. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration reports that 10 percent of fatal car crashes where a teen driver was at the wheel involved distracted driving.
Not All Distractions Involve Electronics
Most people think of cellphone use -- specifically texting and talking on the phone -- as the chief culprit behind teen distracted driving. However, distracted driving involves anything that takes your attention away from the road and your operation of the car.
For teens, the distraction often comes from others in the car. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study, 15 percent of distracted driving accidents involving teen drivers were caused by their passengers. That's more than texting, which came in at 12 percent in the study.
Electronic devices certainly play a role in many distracted driving crashes. Aside from texting and talking on the phone, teens now more than ever have access to social media and the internet in their cars. They've been known to take selfies and post them to Facebook and Instagram while driving. They also have access to videos and movies. Even if drivers aren't engaged in this activity, having passengers who are can be highly distracting. Of course, late model cars come equipped with all sorts of technological advancements like navigational systems that, even if they're inside the dashboard, take time, attention and hands away from the task of driving.
Grooming (including doing things as intricate as putting on make-up) as well as eating and drinking are also too often part of the driving experience. Kids who are running late for school or work may try to multi-task when they simply don't have the experience or skills to do it (not that it's safe for any driver, of course).
Why Sound Legal Guidance Is Essential If You've Been in a Crash
If you've been involved in an accident caused by a teen driver (or any at-fault driver), an essential part of the investigation needs to be what that driver was doing in the seconds prior to the crash. Law enforcement has techniques for determining whether someone was using an electronic device when a crash occurred.
Injuries suffered in a car crash can require medical care and therapy long into the future. That's why it's wise to explore your legal options for compensation with an experienced car accident attorney in your area.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans