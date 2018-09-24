5 Things to Avoid After a Car Accident

Your first time through a car accident can be chaotic and stressful. You have no idea what you're supposed to do. It's a new experience, something you hoped would never happen to you.
At a time like this, it's important to remember what not to do, as well. Mistakes made in the wake of an accident can make the whole process more difficult. To get you started, here are five things to avoid. You should not:
1. Leave the Scene
Don't go get a spouse, a parent or any other relative. Unless there's an emergency, don't even go try to find a police officer. Just contact the police via phone and wait at the scene.
2. Move the Car
Not only should you stay at the scene, but you typically shouldn't even move the car. The police need to make their report first. Plus, moving the car can be viewed as attempting to leave the crash scene. There are rare exceptions for emergencies and safety concerns, but you typically never want to move the vehicle.
3. Get Rid of Evidence
Almost everything from the site is potentially evidence: your cellphone, parts that broke off of the car, the video from you dashcam and much more. Keep everything to present to the authorities.
4. Forget to Exchange Information
In the chaos of the accident, don't forget to talk to the other driver and get contact and insurance information. He or she will probably want yours as well, regardless of fault.
5. Apologize
For many people, apologizing is just an instinct. Don't do it. You don't want to do anything that could make it look like you're admitting fault. You can be kind when talking to the other driver, of course, but don't say you caused the crash. The police will decide who caused it.
Compensation
Remember that accidents can be very costly. You may lose wages as you miss time at work, you could have high medical bills and you could experience pain and suffering due to someone else's negligence. Be sure you know your legal rights and avenues for properly taking care of yourself after an accident.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans