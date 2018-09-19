What Divorcing Doctors and Their Spouses Need to Know

Most physicians have ownership of a medical practice -- often with other doctors. Their share of that partnership is often one of their most valuable financial assets. Therefore, when they divorce, it's crucial to get an accurate value on that practice. It's also essential for the doctor to notify the other partners of the divorce, since their share of the practice may be impacted.
Bring in the Forensic Accountants
A family law attorney will generally recommend that a doctor bring a forensic accountant onto the team who has experience assessing the value of medical practices. The accountant will look at the tangible assets, such as equipment and furniture, as well as intangible assets such as goodwill. Other relevant factors are whether the practice was established before or after the doctor got married, whether there is a prenuptial agreement, a buy/sell agreement and any stock or proceeds the doctor could be entitled to later that the spouse may have a right to share.
The non-physician spouse is likely to get his or her own forensic accountant to conduct a valuation as well. If the values that the two accountants arrive at differ significantly, there may be a battle of the experts in court. The non-physician spouse's accountant will also make sure that the other spouse has gotten the share of the income from the practice to which he or she has been entitled during the marriage.
Know Your State Laws
In some states, a non-physician spouse can get a share of the practice as part of the divorce settlement. However, in many places, people who aren't doctors aren't allowed to have an ownership in a medical practice or have doctors in their employment. That's why it's essential to know what your state laws allow.
If you are a physician getting a divorce or if your spouse is a physician with a medical practice, it's crucial to choose a family law attorney who has experience in dividing medical practices and a qualified forensic accountant. Getting your fair share of the practice in the divorce is likely going to be one of -- if not the -- key financial goals.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans