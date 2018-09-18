Hungover Driving Can Be as Dangerous as Drunk Driving

Many drivers are particularly cautious about driving on Friday and Saturday nights as well as on holiday nights like New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July because they know that drunk drivers are likely to be on the road.

However, there's another danger that drivers need to be aware of the next day -- hungover drivers. If they drank excessively, they may assume that their blood alcohol levels have dropped to within legal limits (which may or may not be the case). Therefore, they're not worried about getting a DUI. However, that doesn't mean that they're in any condition to drive.

What Does a Hangover Do to the Body?

According to the Mayo Clinic, a hangover is caused by a significant drop in a person's blood alcohol level after it's been highly elevated. The symptoms that many people associate with a hangover include nausea, headaches and sensitivity to sound and light. However, people with a hangover can also suffer from dizziness, shaking, vertigo and overall weakness and fatigue. Their ability to concentrate is often compromised as well.

Any one of these symptoms, let alone multiple ones, can impact a person's ability to operate a vehicle (whether caused by a hangover or a case of the flu). Whether they've spent the night at someone's house to avoid driving home drunk and are driving home the following morning or they're already at home and are going to work or out for their favorite "hangover cure breakfast" at a local deli, they can be a serious threat to others on the road.

AAA Working to Educate People on the Dangers of Hungover Driving

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is trying to educate drivers about the dangers of driving while you're still hungover. As one AAA official says, "It may not occur to many people, but driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after a few drinks."

When someone has been injured in a crash caused by another driver, it's important to ensure that the possible causes for that driver's actions or negligence are investigated. Even if the driver wasn't driving while intoxicated, he or she may still have been impaired by the previous night's drinking. An experienced car accident attorney can provide guidance regarding the options available for taking legal action against that driver to seek needed compensation for injuries and other damages.