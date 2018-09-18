Can Employees Actually Steal Office Supplies?

Employees often feel like they have a right to office supplies. If they take a few small items home with them, they don't consider it theft. But is that still technically stealing? It could count as petty theft.
Here are a few examples of how this type of theft occurs and why people often don't even realize they're committing a crime:
Taking Useful Items
Many small, low-cost items are very useful outside of work, and employees may feel like it's convenient to take them home. For example, an employee could be heading to the store after work, and he or she may grab some note paper and a pen to make a list of things to buy. Not done with the list at 5:00, the employee puts the items in a coat pocket to bring along. While taking a pen that cost 10 cents may not feel like a big deal, there is an impact when a company has thousands of employees.
In some cases, employees could feel a sense of ownership over time. For instance, a construction worker who uses the same tape measure and power tools every day may eventually think nothing of taking them home to work on his garage for the weekend.
Using Items in the Workplace
Some theft happens right in the workplace, with everyone watching. For instance, perhaps an employee needs to print off some legal documents while buying a new house. Doing it at work technically deprives the company of ink, paper and electricity, all of which were paid for to help the business. Employees don't even feel like they've stolen anything, but they have.
People often think of workplace theft as embezzlement, which is direct theft of financial assets that is then covered up. However, while these major cases do happen, far more cases of minor theft occur every single day.
Facing Charges
One potential problem, for employees, is that workplace theft could get them into legal trouble if charges are filed, even if they didn't realize they were breaking the law at the time. It's very important for people who are facing charges to know all of the legal rights that they have.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans