Beware These Bike Accident Risk Factors

Cycling is good for the environment and, in a general sense, for your health. Hover, it also comes with some serious health hazards and injury risks. For instance, reports show that more than 1,000 people were killed in crashes in 2015 alone, while nearly 467,000 were injured.
Risk Factors
>It's important to understand the risk factors when looking at these statistics. Below are a few key points from the Centers for Disease Control, or the CDC:
- Being in your 50s. Statistics show that those between 50 and 59 years old have higher rates of death in bicycle accidents than any other age group.
- Being a child. The highest rates of injuries that do not lead to death belong to those between 5 years old and 19 years old. They also make up over 33 percent of all injuries that result in a trip to the emergency room.
- Living in the city. Urban areas see the majority of fatal accidents.
- Drinking alcohol or being hit by someone who was. A study found that, in accidents between cars and bicycles that resulted in death, either the driver or the cyclist had been drinking in 37 percent of the cases.
- Being male. Men are injured four times as often as women, and they are killed six times as often.
As you can see, cycling certainly carries a high degree of risk, especially when you do it in the city, as many people do when they use a bike to commute to work every day.
Seeking Compensation
If you are involved in an accident caused by someone else, it's important to know what legal options you have to seek financial compensation. A non-fatal bike accident could still leave you with serious medical bills, medication costs, life-changing injuries, lost wages while you recover and many other costs.
