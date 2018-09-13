Can Employees Refuse Dangerous Work?

You don't want to get injured at work, so you're always careful. You follow every safety regulation. You use the right safety gear. You protect yourself at every turn.
Then, one day, your employer asks you to do something that you believe is inherently dangerous. It seems irresponsible. Your gut tells you that it's something you'd never do -- like climbing on a steep roof without fall protection gear -- if you weren't being told to do it. Do you have to follow instructions and put yourself in harm's way?
Your Rights
It's very likely that you do not have to do the job, though every case is different. If a situation is too dangerous, you have the right to refuse to do the work. There are four different criteria that must be met, which are:
- There is no alternative course of action that is reasonable and obvious. There's no easy and safe way to accomplish the same task.
- On good faith, you do believe that the risk to life and limb is immediate and substantial. You honestly think you could be killed or seriously injured. You're not exaggerating just to get out of the job.
- You don't have any time to make an official report with the government, such as asking for an inspection from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Your employer is telling you to do the job right away.
- You have notified your employer about the dangerous situation, you've explained your position and your employer refuses to do anything to fix it.
When all of this is true, you have a legal right to refuse to do the task.
Potential Compensation
If you are forced or influenced to work in unsafe conditions and you're injured as a result, make sure you know exactly what legal rights you have, which could include the right to financial compensation.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans