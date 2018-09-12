Public Transportation Is Way Safer Than Driving

Car culture in the United States means that people often shun public transportation systems. They don't want to share space with strangers, they want the scheduling freedom that a car provides and they accept the higher cost of driving in exchange.
But what about the risk? Tens of thousands of people are killed in car accidents every year, with vastly more injured. Studies have found that it's far more dangerous to drive your own car than it is to use the public transportation system.
The Statistics
The best way to measure this is to look at all accident deaths per vehicle mile traveled. Obviously, only looking at overall deaths means car accidents are way ahead just because of the higher use. Adjusting for miles driven evens the playing field.
Even so, one study determined that the safest way to travel was by bus. It was a staggering 60 times safer than driving a car. The light rail or the metro is more dangerous, but still 30 times as safe as driving. Intercity rail lines and commuter lines clocked in at 20 times as safe.
Adding in cyclist deaths and pedestrian deaths does change the rate a bit, but the study found that car travel still had a fatality rate twice that of using transit systems. And that's just looking at the fatal accidents, not even delving into injury rates and things of this nature.
Media Sensation
Are you shocked? Part of the reason is media coverage. A train crash that takes three lives makes headlines. However, over four people die per hour in car accidents, on average, so three people probably passed away while you were watching television coverage of the train crash. Car accidents are so common that the statistics are often ignored. It's similar to how people are afraid of flying more often than driving, even though every study shows it's vastly safer.
Injury Compensation
Where you injured in a car crash someone else caused? If so, you must know your legal rights.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans