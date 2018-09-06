The Most Common Injuries in America, by State

Injuries happen for numerous reasons all over America. Car accidents. Medical malpractice. Sports accidents. Boating incidents. Workplace injuries. The list is nearly endless.

That does not mean that all people see the same risks in every state, though. Looking at national numbers gives you the overall picture, but what about the risks for you specifically? What types of injuries happen most in your state? For instance, did you know that people in Tennessee are injured 1.6 times more often in car accidents than the average rate nationally? Your odds of being hurt in a car crash are simply much higher if you live in Tennessee, and it's absolutely worth being aware of that.

All 50 States

To help you see what injuries are reported to medical professionals most often, here are the leaders from all 50 states in the country:

Alabama: Chest injury

Alaska: Sprained knee

Arizona: Car accident

Arkansas: Car accident

California: Car accident

Colorado: Suffocation

Connecticut: Sprained back

Delaware: Rotator cuff sprain

Florida: Head injury

Georgia: Car accident

Hawaii: Scrape

Idaho: Suffocation

Illinois: Facial injury

Indiana: Struck by object

Iowa: Arm injury

Kansas: Insect bite

Kentucky: Fall

Louisiana: Facial injury

Maine: Broken ankle

Maryland: Sprained hand

Massachusetts: Concussion

Michigan: Hand injury

Minnesota: Spine dislocation

Mississippi: Chest injury

Missouri: Animal bite

Montana: Sprained knee

Nebraska: Overexertion

Nevada: Suffocation

New Hampshire: Sprained knee

New Jersey: Sprained hand

New Mexico: Suffocation

New York: Knee injury

North Carolina: Insect bite

North Dakota: Overexertion

Ohio: Sprained back

Oklahoma: Rotator cuff sprain

Oregon: Sprained back

Pennsylvania: Chest injury

Rhode Island: Sprained neck

South Carolina: Chest injury

South Dakota: Spine dislocation

Tennessee: Car accident

Texas: Insect bite

Utah: Suffocation

Vermont: Spine dislocation

Virginia: Insect bite

Washington: Spine dislocation

West Virginia: Back injury

Wisconsin: Spine dislocation

Wyoming: Suffocation

It is worth noting that this data came from health insurance claims records. Medical codes are used to denote how accidents occurred, and that's how these statistics can be tracked.

Financial Compensation

No matter where you live or how you got injured, it may be wise to look into your rights to financial compensation.