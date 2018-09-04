What are People Most Arrested for Every Year?
Spend one evening watching the news, and you'll quickly see how many different ways there are to get arrested. A bank teller goes to jail for embezzlement. A politician is accused of fraud. A police department faces lawsuits for violating citizens' rights. A detective breaks open a 20-year-old murder case and finds the perpetrator still living in his or her old home town.
All of these are examples of offenses that can and do land people behind bars. However, the statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) show that most arrests are made for one reason: illegal drugs.
Drug Arrests
A study carried out and posted by the FBI showed that 10,797,088 people were arrested in the United States in 2015. That doesn't have any correlation to convictions, and just represents all arrests. Of these, a full 1,488,707 were made based on drug charges. That was the single highest category for the year.
Second and Third
After drug arrests, there is a small drop-off to larceny and theft, which led to around 1,160,390 arrests. After that came DUI allegations, with driving under the influence -- or similar charges, as the exact term varies from state to state -- coming in at 1,089,171.
Could some of these charges be related? Absolutely. It stands to reason that some people picked up on DUI charges may also have been under the influence of illegal drugs. Theft could also be spurred by a drug habit, as people sometimes resort to theft, either stealing money or stealing items that can then be sold, as a way to pay for that habit.
Your Rights
These statistics help to shed some light on the culture in America, however, where it's clear that the so-called War on Drugs still rages on. If you get arrested this year, make sure you know what legal defense options you have.
