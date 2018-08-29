4 of the Most Amazingly Dangerous Toys Sold in Stores

When designing toys, you would think the first thing the designers would focus on was how safe the toys were for the children to whom they were marketed. The reality, though, is that some amazingly dangerous toys have actually made it onto shelves and into children's hands. Below are a few examples, many of which are now banned.

The Kite Tube

This toy took the basic tube that you pulled behind a ski boat and tried to make it even more dangerous: It could fly. People would sometimes soar 20 or 30 feet into the air. Unfortunately, there was no way to land or really steer the device. People just clung to it for dear life, and many tubes would tip sideways and then crash at full speed into the water.

Magnetic Balls

One iteration of this common toy was marketed as Buckyballs, and they were essentially just strong magnetic marbles. People made designs out of them and played simple games. Children, unfortunately, tended to swallow them. Swallowing one may not be that big of a deal, but it was terrible if a child swallowed two or more. Then, the powerful magnets sometimes slammed together even through the child's intestinal walls.

Forensic Kits

When the forensic investigation show CSI hit the peak of its popularity, one company made toy kits so that children could pretend to look for fingerprints and other evidence. The kit contained fingerprint powder, a fine dust that kids put all over the house to see what they could find. That powder, however, contained asbestos -- at a shocking 7 percent. Asbestos can cause lung cancer that is often fatal, even years later.

Injured Children

These are just three examples, but you can see how easy it is for children to get ahold of potentially dangerous toys. If your child is hurt by a negligent manufacturer, it is very important for you to know all of your legal options.