Many Types of Transportation are Safer Than Your Car
You feel safe in your car. You're in control. You have years of experience. You've never been in a serious accident before.
But are you? Numbers and statistics do not lie. There are far safer ways to travel. In fact, driving is one of the biggest risks you take every day. Here are a few methods that would be safer:
Taking the Train
By adjusting deaths for every one billion miles traveled, it makes it possible to compare all modes of transportation. Taking the train only results in 0.2 deaths. It's exceedingly safe, even though train crashes make headlines. By comparison, car travel leads to four deaths for every billion miles. That's 20 times as many deaths.
Taking the Bus
The bus is slightly more dangerous than taking the train, but not by much. It results in 0.5 deaths for every one billion miles. That means cars are responsible for eight times as many deaths.
Flying in a Plane
This is one you've probably heard cited before: Flying is safer than driving. Yes, a plane crash is all over the front page, but planes almost never go down. They are tied with buses, leading to 0.5 deaths for every one billion miles flown. The odds that you will perish in a plane crash come in at a shocking one in 45 million. The odds are better that you'll suffer a shark attack or earn a billion dollars.
Car Accidents
As you can see, that feeling of safety you have in your car really isn't warranted. Granted, there are more dangerous ways to get around -- like riding a motorcycle, which leads to 125 deaths for every billion miles -- but driving a car does bring a high level of risk. If you get injured or tragically lose a loved one in a serious crash, make sure you know your rights.
