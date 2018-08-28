3 Tips to Avoid Self Incrimination
You already know that police cannot force you to incriminate yourself. It's a constitutional right, granted by the Fifth Amendment.
That said, people still do it all the time. They just do it unintentionally. If you're facing arrest, it is very important that you know how to avoid accidentally saying something that increases the odds of charges and/or a conviction. Below are a few tips that can help.
Stay Silent
In essence, the Fifth Amendment means you do not need to talk to the police at all. Just tell them you'd rather not discuss anything. You cannot be charged for it. They cannot force you to talk. If you're worried about saying the wrong thing, you can say nothing at all.
Remember Your Right to an Attorney
You also have a right to legal assistance. You may just want to tell the police that you're waiting to talk to your lawyer before you talk to them. If you're feeling confused, overwhelmed, emotional and stressed out, it may not be wise to start talking on your own.
Never Forget That Police Can Lie
Police do no have to be honest with you all of the time. For instance, an officer may act like your friend, tell you there's no way to make any charges stick and announce that you'll go home immediately if you tell him or her everything that happened. If you do and what happened was illegal, though, there's no way you're going home. They can lie to get you to confess -- even to something that you did not do.
Facing Charges with Information
If you are facing criminal charges, the best thing you can do is to gather as much information as possible. Learn about your options, the specific charges and how the legal process works. By moving forward carefully, you can avoid mistakes that may make your situation worse.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans