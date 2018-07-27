Best Excuses Given for Dangerous Driving
Speeding is one of the most common problems on the road. It feels, at times, like everyone does it. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also notes that it's incredibly dangerous, accounting for 27 percent of America's deadly accidents over the course of a year. And that's not even taking into account all of the injuries it leads to along with those fatalities.
Why Do People Speed?
Knowing the clear dangers of speeding, it makes it even more perplexing why people decide to do it. If you've ever wondered why they simply cannot slow down, here are a few of the strangest excuses that police have ever gotten from speeding drivers.
- I did not know I was breaking the speed limit. I'm not wearing my glasses, so it's too difficult to read the speedometer.
- I was very close to running out of gas, so I was speeding to try to get to a gas station quickly.
- Snow was covering my windshield and I could not see the road, so I was trying to clear it off and I wasn't paying attention to my speed.
Now, some of these individuals may have been half-joking, hoping they could get out of a ticket, but these excuses show just how often dangerous behavior puts other drivers at risk. In northern states like Minnesota and Michigan, for instance, it is not uncommon to see people driving with snow on their windows, blocking their view. Combine that with speeding, and it's no surprise so many deadly accidents happen each and every year.
Your Compensation Options
Were you hit by a driver who was speeding, driving recklessly, and negligently putting you and your family in danger? If so, you need to know if you have a right to financial compensation for medical bills, lost wages and other damages.
