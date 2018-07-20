Native American Marriage Equality Advocates Are Still Fighting
Tribal nations hold a unique place within the U.S. Although members of these nations are bound by many federal and state laws, the tribes also have a good deal of sovereignty -- the authority to govern themselves. One crucial area where tribal law often conflicts with U.S. federal law is marriage equality.
Few Tribes Recognize Same-Sex Marriage
One man whose campaign for marriage equality was spurred by his wish to marry his boyfriend, says that only 35 of the 560-plus tribes recognized by the U.S. government accept same-sex marriages as valid. He founded the group Dine Equality to fight for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in his own Navajo Nation and other indigenous tribes.
This advocate says the majority of Navajos are accepting of LGBT people. He asserts that it's the the tribal council that is preventing them from having equal rights -- even though tribal nations were long ago accepting of LGBT members before they became influenced by Christianity.
A "White Man's Way of Thinking"
The council outlawed same-sex marriage in 2005. A former Navajo Nation president reportedly called same-sex marriage a "white man's way of thinking." Such beliefs, however, are putting tribal law at odds with U.S. law. One law professor noted that even though "tribal sovereignty remains precarious," the longer that tribes continue to ban same-sex marriage, "the higher the likelihood that they will negatively impact perceptions of tribes and tribal justice." This can potentially have a negative impact on Americans' views of indigenous people.
The founder of Dine Equity says that at a time when LGBT people across the country fear that their rights are threatened by those at the top of the federal government, tribal governments can use their sovereignty "as a way to protect our people" rather than ostracize them.
Federal Law Takes Precedence in Some Areas, but Not Marriage
It's interesting to note that LGBT tribal employees whose source of income is federal grants are protected by the same workplace discrimination laws as other federal employees. However, the federal government doesn't control tribal laws regarding same-sex marriage.
Native Americans who wish to marry someone of the same gender may have added challenges if they want to remain part of their tribe and live on their reservation. A family law attorney who specializes in handling these cases involving tribal law can provide guidance and assistance.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans