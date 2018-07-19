Preparing for Common Summer Injuries

Summer is supposed to be a time for fun, travel, relaxation and freedom. Unfortunately, for both adults and children, it can also be a season for serious injuries. Longer days and more time for leisure activities are great, but these activities also carry a high injury risk.

You need to be prepared this year. To start, it is time to get acquainted with some of the most common injuries of the American summer.

Spinal Cord Injuries

These injuries can cause paralysis. Damage can last for life. Disabilities mean some people will never work again. Often, summertime spinal injuries are attributed to water sports, such as cliff jumping or even just diving in the neighbor's pool.

Drowning and Related Injuries

Even a near-drowning incident can deprive the brain of oxygen and leave someone with permanent brain damage. Children who are just learning how to swim -- or who do not yet know how to swim and who fall into a lake or pool -- are especially at risk. To put it in perspective, remember that the second leading reason for accidental death, for kids who are 4 years old and younger, is drowning.

Dehydration

Dehydration doesn't just mean feeling thirsty. It goes far beyond that, as the body is deprived of the water it so desperately needs. It's a serious risk for athletes, such as high school students going to football practice. The worst cases can bring on kidney failure, seizures, shock and brain swelling.

Injuries at Fairs, Carnivals and Amusement Parks

The local fair is a quintessential part of the summer, but it's also dangerous. Every year, roughly 37,000 people get hurt on rides at fairs, carnivals and amusement parks. Some injuries may be minor, from a deep bruise to a sprained ankle, but some accidents are fatal.

Your Rights

If negligence causes you or one of your children to be injured this summer, especially if that injury leads to a permanent disability, it is crucial to have a firm grasp of all of your legal options.