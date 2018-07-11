Why Are We Falling, Losing Our Balance So Much?
After you slip, trip and fall, do you often feel like you should have been able to keep your balance?
After all, it wasn't some major event throwing you off your feet. You just slipped on a wet patch on the supermarket floor or you tripped over an extension cord that someone carelessly left out at work. It's a minor event, and you have been balancing and walking your entire life. Why do you fall all the way to the ground, risking a sprained ankle, a fractured wrist or even a head injury?
If you've ever wondered, you'll be glad to know that researchers at the University of Michigan studied this type of event with an electroencephalogram (EEG), and they have a very good idea of why it happens.
The EEG
Using the EEG allows researchers to look at the brain's electrical responses. When someone falls or trips, they can see exactly how the brain reacts, even when everything happens at an incredible speed.
One thing they noticed is that many people were not yet falling when their brains already understood that they had lost their balance. In many cases, both of the person's feet were still firmly planted on the surface below them, but the brain already knew that something was wrong. This means that, at the very moment you contact that extension cord or the wet patch on the floor, your brain already knows you have a problem. No one watching you would know you were falling, but your brain would.
The Reason
Doesn't that suggest that you should be able to catch your balance easily? It does, but the reason you fall is due to lag. Just because your brain knows you are falling does not mean your muscles are moving and reacting. The muscles are far slower to react, and that lag means you can lose your balance even when your brain knows full well that you need to catch yourself. Your body just can't keep up.
Injury Compensation
If you were hurt in a slip and fall accident, there may be legal options in your favor so it's important to learn what steps you may want to take.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans