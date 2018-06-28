Many Couples Are Commingling Separate Assets
Prenuptial agreements aren't just wise for people who are going into a marriage with significant assets, a business, anticipated inheritance or children from another relationship. They're a prudent measure for just about any couple getting married. They can help define which assets and debts are to be considered yours alone -- not just those that you bring into the marriage, but those acquired later. In legal terms, separate property generally applies to property you had before you were married and anything that you alone inherit after marriage.
Some people balk at the idea of a prenup because they see it as cynically "planning for divorce." As one certified financial planner notes, however, "It's cynical to put on a seat belt when you pull out of your garage, because you're planning for an accident ... You want to be safe if that happens, God forbid."
A Prenup Alone Doesn't Keep Separate Property Separate
A prenup is an important first step to detailing separate property. However, you need to keep this property separate. Once these assets are commingled with marital ones, they're no longer separate, and are potentially subject to division in a divorce.
A common way that people inadvertently commingle separate property is by putting inherited funds into a joint account. Another often involves real estate. If you use money from a joint account to make renovations or pay taxes on a home that's only in one of your names, that home can be considered marital property. Remember, too, that if you purchase a boat or a valuable piece of art with funds from a joint checking account or credit card, it's not separate property.
Why Separate Accounts Are Wise
Many family law attorneys recommend that couples keep some of their money separate, whether they have a prenup or not. While a joint bank account and credit card are probably necessary for household purchases, family vacations and children's expenses, it's smart for spouses to have some accounts in their own names.
These separate accounts can be useful if you receive an inheritance or gift, or if you want to make purchases that are yours alone. They can also provide some financial protection if your spouse suddenly leaves or lands in serious debt. Creditors can go after joint accounts, but not ones that the debtor's spouse holds alone. Separate accounts can also make inheritance easier for children you had before your current marriage if you die before your spouse.
While working on your prenuptial agreement, your family law attorney can provide additional guidance on how to avoid commingling. Once you understand what commingling involves, it's easier to avoid accidentally doing it.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans