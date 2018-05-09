Does College Education Make Divorce More or Less Likely?

You and your spouse met in college. You both had a history class together, you ended up working on a group project and the rest was history.

Your best friend from high school, however, opted not to go to college. He or she met a significant other through work. Neither one had a college degree.

Both you and your friend got married in the fall of the same year. So, who is more likely to get divorced?

To find out, the Bureau of Labor Statistics looked at education levels and divorce rates. Below are a few key facts from the study.

Marriage Rates

First off, they found that marriage rates for college graduates and those who did not go to college were approximately the same. You're not more or less likely to get married, so neither group has more of an aversion to marriage itself.

Marriage Age

However, those in college do tend to marry later on life. The fact that you and your friend married in the same year is an outlier if you're the same age. The average age of marriage for those who went to college was 24.9 and the average age for those who did not was 22.8.

Divorce Odds

The key statistic, with regard to divorce, was the higher rate for those who did not get a college education. Their divorce rate outpaced their more highly educated peers by about 10 percent. It is statistically more likely that your marriage will last and your friend's will not.

Divorce Proceedings

Of course, every relationship is different, bringing its own set of challenges and factors that could lead to divorce. Plenty of people with a college educations split up and watch couples without that education stay married for years. This is not the only defining factor. So, regardless of your level of education, it is very important to know your rights during a divorce.