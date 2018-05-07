Are Criminal and Civil Car Accident Cases Linked?
After a car accident, criminal court is very different than civil court. One is based around punishment and sentencing, for instance, while the other is based largely around financial compensation. Plus, criminal courts ask for a much higher standard of proof than civil courts.
That being said, the two certainly can be linked, and that can be helpful if you're pursuing a civil case.
An Example
For instance, perhaps a driver ran a red light and hit you. You were driving with your elderly parent, and your parent was tragically killed. You were injured. You're now interested in seeking financial compensation for the wrongful death, for funeral costs, for your own medical costs, for lost wages and much more.
At the same time, the driver is accused of manslaughter and running from the scene of the deadly crash. He or she goes to trial and is convicted and sentenced.
Because of the higher standard of proof, the civil court could be heavily swayed by that conviction. Clearly, the evidence has already shown that the defendant was guilty of negligence and caused the deadly accident. As long as there is a link between that fatal crash and the damages you're trying to recover, the first conviction may be the basis for an easy win in civil court.
Convictions Are Not Needed
There is one important thing to note, though. While a criminal conviction can be incredible helpful, it's not necessary. For instance, if the driver got off on a technicality in criminal court because of mistakes made by the police, that doesn't mean you can't win in civil court, anyway.
Your Case
After the accident, make sure you know about all of your legal options, your right to compensation, and how you and your family should proceed going forward.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans