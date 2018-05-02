Who Has Child Custody Rights Before a Custody Agreement Is Approved?
When parents split up, one of the most important things to get in place is a custody agreement that designates where their children will live, what visitation rights each parent will have and what each one's decision-making rights will be regarding their children's education, health care and other aspects of their upbringing.
Whether parents were married or not, a court order codified physical and legal custody rights as well as visitation rights. Until that is done, custody issues often are governed by state laws.
Unmarried Parents
If the parents are married, they are both considered to be the legal parents of their children, with equal rights to them. That means that either parent can take children anywhere he or she wishes for as long as they choose without legal ramifications if no custody agreement states otherwise.
However, if a parent chooses to keep the kids away from the other parent, that will likely impact that parent's efforts to gain custody or visitation rights later. It's best for parents to refrain from keeping their children away from their other parent. A court is less likely to grant custody rights to a parent who has demonstrated that he or she cannot be trusted not to return children to their other parent.
Married Parents
If the parents aren't married to one another, the mother has sole legal and physical rights to the couple's children in most states when there is no custody agreement in place. If that's the case, the mother has the right to grant or deny the father visitation rights to the kids.
That means that in most states, unmarried fathers have no legal rights to custody of their children until they are established by a court order. Some states will allow the father custody rights equal with those of the mother if an affidavit of paternity is on file until a court order establishes a custody arrangement.
Most people don't anticipate any issues with access to their children or decisions made on their behalf before their custody agreement is approved by the court. However, it's always wise to address custody and visitation issues as soon as possible for your children's sake. Your family law attorney can provide guidance and help you with the necessary legal documents.
However, in many states, as soon as a divorce is filed, neither parent can withhold the child from the other, though there is no court order in place.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans