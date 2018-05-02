Positive Co-Parenting as Your Children Become Adults
Co-parenting for divorced parents doesn't end when children become adults. Your time with your kids is no longer governed by a parenting plan or custody agreement. However, many divorced couples still find themselves competing for time with their kids and for involvement in their lives.
Adult children of divorce are free to choose how much time they spend with each parent. That's why it's important to make the time that you're with your grown kids, whether it's on the phone or in person, enjoyable for them.
Remember that all kids grow apart from their parents. The fact that they may not want to be with you as much as you'd like doesn't mean that they'd rather be with their other parent. They're probably just living their lives.
Don't Ask Your Adult Children to Take Sides
Much of the same advice that you likely received as a newly-divorced person with young kids applies no matter how old your children are now. For example, don't denigrate their other parent to them or ask them to take sides. If your ex isn't paying your spousal support on time, that's not something to burden your kids with.
Further, just because they're older and may understand your relationship problems with your ex a bit better, that's no reason to burden them with the details. They're still your children and not your best friend or therapist. How much are they really going to want to spend time with you if all you do is complain about their other parent? You should still want them to love and respect both of you.
Having Both Parents There for the Milestones Is Still Important
Just as when your children were young, it's important for both of you to be there for your children's important events. As they get older, this includes graduations, weddings and milestones for your grandchildren. They shouldn't have to worry that if both of their parents are attending an event, arguments or stony silence will ensue. That's a surefire way to get yourself left out.
Sometimes, old wounds never seem to heal. Even if you think they have, seeing your ex again, particularly with a new spouse or significant other, can reopen them. Just as when your kids were little, make an effort to put their feelings and best interests ahead of your own emotions.
If you are having ongoing issues with your spouse regarding spousal support or any expenses that he or she agreed to cover regarding your children's education and other financial needs after they turned 18, seek assistance from your divorce attorney.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans