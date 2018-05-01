Celebrity Break-Ups Often Reflect Common Marital Issues

“Stars – They’re Just Like Us,” as one magazine proclaims atop photos of celebrities walking their dogs, filling their cars with gas and picking up their dry cleaning. However, while they may have wealth and fame beyond what most of us can imagine, they often have the same marital problems as many other couples.

The recent break-up of popular actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris after eight years of marriage may have been caused by several factors that are not uncommon in relationships, according to psychologists. The couple provided no details about the cause of their separation, saying, “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed….” They added that their 4-year-old son “has two parents who love him very much….”

The Seven-Year Itch Isn’t Just a Movie

One psychologist notes that there really is such a thing as the “seven-year itch,” and the spike in divorce rates around that time proves it. In a recent survey, couples reported that the seventh year of marriage was their most difficult. By then, the “honeymoon” phase is over, and many couples seek marriage counseling to deal with their issues. If couples can get help and deal with their problems at that point, they may be able to continue in a happier marriage for many years.

Children Change a Marriage

Another psychologist notes that many marriages that end within the first seven years do so because of children. No matter how much you love your kids, they still change the dynamic of a marriage. Now you’re not just a couple – you’re a family. Experts recommend that couples take steps to ensure that a new child doesn’t cause them to neglect their own relationship.

Be Careful What You Share with Others

Most couples don’t have gossip magazines and television shows speculating that one of them is having an affair, as was the case with the Pratt/Faris marriage. Faris acknowledged publicly that rumors of her husband’s infidelity “made me feel incredibly insecure” and “stung a little bit harder than [I] would have thought….”

However, the more that spouses share private details of their marriage, even with trusted family members and friends, the more impact these outside forces can have on them and cause them to doubt their relationships. That’s why it’s essential for couples to agree on boundaries for what they will and won’t discuss with others.

If you and your spouse have determined that a legal separation or divorce is the best solution, it’s essential to seek legal guidance as soon as possible. An experienced divorce attorney can help you protect your assets and work toward an agreement that’s best for you and your children as you move forward.