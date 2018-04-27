Man Who Killed a Secret Crush on Talk Show Released from Prison

In 1995, the “Jenny Jones” television talk show had a guest on to reveal his secret crush. It turned out to be another man. Three days after that show was taped, the then 24-year-old man shot and killed the secret admirer.
Release on “Good Behavior” Credit Comes After 22 Years in Prison
The man has spent the last 22 years behind bars in a Michigan state prison. He was convicted in 1996 of second-degree murder and convicted again in 1999 when the first verdict was appealed and overturned. He was originally sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison. His “good behavior” credit shaved about three years off of his prison sentence.
Episode Was Never Aired
That episode of the “Jenny Jones” show never aired. According to the authorities, the show had a role in the crime that occurred. The prosecutor in the case said, “The Jenny Jones show ambushed this defendant with humiliation.” A civil jury later awarded the victim’s family with a verdict of $25 million against the show and Warner Bros., the show’s owners. That verdict, though, was later overturned.
The victim’s brother said that none of his family were aware that the man who killed their loved one was up for parole until after the meeting occurred. He, too, believes the show shouldered much of to blame.
Jenny Jones said in 1999 that neither she nor the show was responsible for the victim’s death. Her show ran from 1991 to 2003 and now she runs a cooking website. She published a book, “Jenny Jones: My Story,” about the role of the show in the murder.
Are You Facing Criminal Charges for a Crime You Did Not Commit?
Even a conviction for a misdemeanor can cause difficulties in your life. You may not serve time in prison, but you may be required to complete community service, be on probation or have to pay a hefty fine. You may have difficulty finding a place to live or getting a job with a criminal record. If you are convicted of a felony, those difficulties can be even more substantial. In order to mitigate the possible consequences of whatever criminal charge you are facing, you need an experienced, local attorney by your side.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans