Man Who Killed a Secret Crush on Talk Show Released from Prison

In 1995, the “Jenny Jones” television talk show had a guest on to reveal his secret crush. It turned out to be another man. Three days after that show was taped, the then 24-year-old man shot and killed the secret admirer.

Release on “Good Behavior” Credit Comes After 22 Years in Prison

The man has spent the last 22 years behind bars in a Michigan state prison. He was convicted in 1996 of second-degree murder and convicted again in 1999 when the first verdict was appealed and overturned. He was originally sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison. His “good behavior” credit shaved about three years off of his prison sentence.

Episode Was Never Aired

That episode of the “Jenny Jones” show never aired. According to the authorities, the show had a role in the crime that occurred. The prosecutor in the case said, “The Jenny Jones show ambushed this defendant with humiliation.” A civil jury later awarded the victim’s family with a verdict of $25 million against the show and Warner Bros., the show’s owners. That verdict, though, was later overturned.

The victim’s brother said that none of his family were aware that the man who killed their loved one was up for parole until after the meeting occurred. He, too, believes the show shouldered much of to blame.

Jenny Jones said in 1999 that neither she nor the show was responsible for the victim’s death. Her show ran from 1991 to 2003 and now she runs a cooking website. She published a book, “Jenny Jones: My Story,” about the role of the show in the murder.

