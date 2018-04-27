5 Ways to Make Night Driving Safer

Driving at night, in many ways, is simply more dangerous than driving during the day. Yes, there are fewer cars on the road, but you have to contend with factors like a lack of visibility, driver fatigue and more impaired drivers. In fact, statistics show that most drunk drivers take to the streets from midnight to three in the morning.

So, what can you do to make it safer to drive at night? If you aren't interested in simply staying home during these most dangerous hours, here are five steps you can take to stay safe.

Know When to Pull Over

If you're nodding off, don't try to fight through it. Pull over, take a short nap and then continue on your way.

Buy Anti-Glare Glasses

Those who drive with glasses have to contend with a lot of road glare at night. This can be suddenly blinding and it kills your night vision, but anti-glare coatings on your lenses can help.

Cut Out Other Distractions

You may need to pay extra attention when you're driving in the dark, so be sure to turn off the radio, don't talk to your passengers and stay focused. Certainly never text and drive.

Clean Your Car

Dirty headlights can dim the beams and a streaked windshield can limit visibility. One of the easiest ways to stay safe is just to go through the carwash every other week.

Stay Off the Road After Long Shifts at Work

You're typically only awake for 16 hours a day, but you may have to go 24 hours on occasion -- especially if you work in the medical field and have long shifts at work. Don't drive home. Have someone pick you up, take the bus or call an Uber.

Accidents and Injuries

While these tips can help, night driving remains very dangerous. You can't eliminate other drunk drivers or fatigued drivers, and they could cause a serious accident. If you're hurt, you must know if you have a right to financial compensation.