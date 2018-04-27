5 Ways to Make Night Driving Safer
Driving at night, in many ways, is simply more dangerous than driving during the day. Yes, there are fewer cars on the road, but you have to contend with factors like a lack of visibility, driver fatigue and more impaired drivers. In fact, statistics show that most drunk drivers take to the streets from midnight to three in the morning.
So, what can you do to make it safer to drive at night? If you aren't interested in simply staying home during these most dangerous hours, here are five steps you can take to stay safe.
Know When to Pull Over
If you're nodding off, don't try to fight through it. Pull over, take a short nap and then continue on your way.
Buy Anti-Glare Glasses
Those who drive with glasses have to contend with a lot of road glare at night. This can be suddenly blinding and it kills your night vision, but anti-glare coatings on your lenses can help.
Cut Out Other Distractions
You may need to pay extra attention when you're driving in the dark, so be sure to turn off the radio, don't talk to your passengers and stay focused. Certainly never text and drive.
Clean Your Car
Dirty headlights can dim the beams and a streaked windshield can limit visibility. One of the easiest ways to stay safe is just to go through the carwash every other week.
Stay Off the Road After Long Shifts at Work
You're typically only awake for 16 hours a day, but you may have to go 24 hours on occasion -- especially if you work in the medical field and have long shifts at work. Don't drive home. Have someone pick you up, take the bus or call an Uber.
Accidents and Injuries
While these tips can help, night driving remains very dangerous. You can't eliminate other drunk drivers or fatigued drivers, and they could cause a serious accident. If you're hurt, you must know if you have a right to financial compensation.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans