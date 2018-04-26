Education Levels Linked to Car Accident Deaths
Want to reduce your odds of being killed in a car accident? It's not hard. Just stay in school.
The Study
At least, that's the lesson shown by one study, which found that people who graduated from college were less likely to be killed in motor vehicle accidents than those who dropped out of high school. These conclusions were drawn from a study that bridged 15 years: from 1995 to 2010. While many statistics have shown roads getting safer, this key demographic was actually in more danger.
4.3 Times
One key finding paints a clear picture: In 1995, those who possessed the lowest level of education were killed 2.4 times as often as those with the highest level of education. Fast forward to 2010, and they were killed 4.3 times as often.
Specifically, in 1995, those who did finish high school passed away at a rate of about three fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles. In 2010, that had fallen to 2.4. Those who went to college saw rates of less than one fatality per 100 million miles.
For high school dropouts, though, the figure was bleak. Their fatality rate in 1995 was nearly five deaths for each 100 million vehicle miles. When the 2010 statistics were examined, the number had jumped to 7.5 deaths.
Why?
The reasons for the gap perhaps require more study, but some have suggested economics play a role. Those without even a high school degree often get the lowest-paying jobs, meaning they also wind up with the oldest cars -- without the advantages of modern safety upgrades.
After an Accident
Have you lost a loved one in a car accident? If so, be sure you know what rights you may have to financial compensation for funeral costs, lost wages and more.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans