$15 Million Settlement in Cerebral Palsy Case

In January 2011, a woman gave birth to a baby girl who suffered a severe brain injury. The family filed a lawsuit against Franciscan St. James Health in Chicago Heights in 2013. According to the lawsuit, the girl, who is now 6 years old, has cerebral palsy.

Labor-Inducing Drug Pitocin Not Stopped in Time

According to the plaintiffs' attorney, the hospital, which is now called Franciscan Health Chicago Heights, overdosed [the baby’s] mother with Pitocin during labor and "there were too many contractions that were too strong and that occurred too closely together.” A Cesarean section was not performed in a timely manner even though the mother had excessive contractions during labor.

Because of the strength of the contractions, blood flow and oxygen delivery were stopped to [the baby’s] brain, causing the severe brain damage. She cannot talk, walk or take care of herself. In addition, she will need extensive medical care and therapy for the remainder of her life.

Judge Approves Settlement, but Hospital Admits No Liability

A Cook County judge approved the settlement; however, the hospital did not admit having any liability in the case. The plaintiff’s attorney also represented a boy last year who suffered severe brain damage in another medical malpractice case. The defendant in that case was the University of Chicago Medical Center. The jury awarded the plaintiff over $50 million. It is currently under appeal.

A guardian was appointed in both cases – First Midwest Bank – so that the money in the estates of the children will only be used for the children and their needs.

Has a Loved One Suffered Due to Medical Malpractice?

Medical malpractice cases can be very complex. Expert witnesses are often called upon to help the judge and jury understand what happened. A local attorney with comprehensive experience is needed for victims of medical malpractice to go up against the legal teams of hospitals. While a settlement may not be the right answer in many medical malpractice cases, it can be a good choice in others. Your attorney can help you learn more.