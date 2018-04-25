Police Already Respond to Crimes Before They Happen
It sounds like something out of a science fiction novel: Police arrive on a crime scene before the crime has even happened, alerted by a computer, trying to stop it from taking place.
But it's not science fiction. It's a reality, and it's called PredPol -- Predictive Policing.
How It Works
Essentially, it's done with computers that collect and analyze data. They crunch the numbers and figure out when and where crime is most likely. Police can then head to those locations. They may know the type of crime -- theft, for instance -- that's likely to occur, and they'll be on the lookout.
The system basically just figures out trends: Where crimes happen, what types and at what times. It then puts red boxes on a map and tells officers what's most likely to occur.
Does It Work?
Some officers believe that it absolutely works. They told a story about PredPol saying a car theft was probably going to happen at a specific location. They went there, and, sure enough, discovered a stolen car with the suspect inside. He ran. They couldn't catch him, but PredPol gave them another location where a car theft was probable. They went there and found yet another stolen car. The exact same suspect was inside.
Questions
The system does raise questions, though. If the data is skewed -- perhaps it's biased against minorities, for instance -- does that mean the system will then be biased? If police have been warned that a crime is about to happen, would they then treat innocent people as criminals upon arrival, despite having no other reason to think they did anything wrong?
Criminal Defense
Some researchers have called this system a "Holy Grail" for police officers, but it is controversial. Those who are arrested must be sure they know their legal defense options and their rights.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans