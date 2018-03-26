Boating Under the Influence is a Serious Crime
For many Americans, a day out on their boat isn't the same without a bottle of wine, a six-pack or a few mixed drinks. If you're operating the vessel, however, you're asking for trouble if you imbibe. Accidents caused by boating under the influence (BUI) can be just as deadly as car crashes involving drunk drivers. Both federal and state law enforcement agencies take BUI very seriously, and the potential penalties reflect that.
State laws involving BUI vary, so it's essential to know the laws of your state and any state whose waters you'll be in. State authorities may be out on the water looking for vessels moving erratically or dangerously -- particularly on weekends and holidays when there's a lot of boating and other watercraft activity. The U.S. Coast Guard also patrols our waters. Sometimes authorities set up checkpoints, much like DUI checkpoints, where boaters must stop.
What Authority Does Law Enforcement Have Over Boaters?
Generally, if officers suspect the operator of a boat to be under the influence, they can board the vessel. Erratic behavior by the boat or the operator could be deemed "probable cause." Some states require this before authorities can board a boat, but others do not.
Authorities use breathalyzer and field sobriety tests on boat operators, just as on drivers. State laws vary regarding penalties for refusing to submit to a breathalyzer. In some states, refusal will lead to a suspension of your boating license.
Field sobriety tests for boaters are often different than those used for drivers. Authorities want to help determine whether boaters able to perform the functions needed to operate their vessel. Tests may involve things like performing a specific task or reciting a phrase.
What Are the Penalties for BUI?
Those convicted of BUI can often face the same penalties as someone who's guilty of DUI. This can involve jail time. They may also be required to pay a fine, attend boater education classes and/or undergo alcohol counseling.
The severity of the BUI-related charges and possible penalties depends on how serious the violations were, whether anyone was hurt and other factors similar to those that determine DUI-related incidents. People can face misdemeanor or felony charges for BUI.
Whether you're taking out your cabin cruiser, sailboat, jet ski or even a canoe or rowboat, it's essential to know the applicable state and federal laws regarding watercraft and alcohol. If you have been arrested for BUI, take the matter seriously and seek the guidance of a criminal defense attorney experienced with BUI cases.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans