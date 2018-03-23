The High Standard of Proof in Criminal Law
Criminal cases in the United States have a notoriously high standard of proof. The jury or judge must believe that the person in question is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
This is why people whom the public often feels are guilty sometimes go free. In the court of public opinion, people are quick to jump to conclussions or accept any evidence as enough evidence. In court, that's strictly not allowed. If the jury has any doubt -- other than something outlandish or unreasonable -- then they cannot convict.
Why This Standard Is Used
The reason that this incredibly high standard is necessary is simply because a criminal conviction can have severe ramifications. In states with the death penalty, some people could lose their very lives. Even with lesser convictions, people's rights are significantly altered. For felony cases, they could face years behind bars and a reduction in rights even after they get out.
In short, our justice system is set up in a way that errs on the side of striving to avoid false convictions. The overall thought behind this process is that it's better to let someone who was guilty leave court without a conviction than it is to convict a man or woman who actually did nothing wrong. This doesn't mean wrongful convictions don't happen, but the system fights to prevent them whenever possible.
This is a founding principle of the United States. Due process -- and, with it, reasonable doubt -- was set up by the Fifth Amendment.
Lower Standards
It is important to know that criminal cases carry this high standard of proof, but all cases do not. Civil cases can often be decided by clear and convincing evidence or by a preponderance of the evidence. This is why civil cases sometimes follow criminal cases and can have different outcomes. For instance, a person may be declared not guilty in criminal court and then ordered to pay a fine or restitution in civil court.
Your Rights
If you're facing criminal charges, it's important to know exactly what is needed for a conviction and all of the defense options you have.
Recommended Attorneys
TopicsAdministrative Law
Adoption
Animal Law
Attorney Spotlight
Bankruptcy – Business
Bankruptcy – Personal
Business Law
Civil Appellate
Civil Litigation
Civil Rights
Condemnation
Consumer Protection
Copyright
Criminal Law – Appellate
Criminal Law – Federal
Criminal Law – State Felony & Misdemeanor
Divorce
Drunk Driving Defense
Dumb or Weird Laws
Elder Law
En Español
Entertainment Law
Animal Law
Environmental Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
General
Hot Topics
2012 Meningitis Outbreak
Actos
Biomet Hip Replacement
Celebrex
Energy Drinks
Essure
Fosamax
GM Ignition Switch
Granuflo
Gulf Oil Spill
IVC Filter
Mesothelioma
Mirena
NaturaLyte
NuvaRing
Paxil
Pradaxa
Propecia
Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement
Sports Consussions
Stryker Hip Replacement
Vaginal Mesh
Wright Hip Replacement
Xarelto
Yaz/Yasmin
Zoloft
Immigration Law
Insurance Law
Intellectual Property Law
International Law
Juvenile Law
Labor & Employment Law
Landlord Tenant Law
Legal History
Legal Malpractice
Lemon Law
Maritime Law
Medical Malpractice
Military Law
Olympus Scopes
Personal Injury – Defendant
Personal Injury – Plaintiff
Probate
Real Property
Securities
Social Security Disability
Tax Law
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Law
Weird Law Friday
Workers' Compensation
Facebook Fans